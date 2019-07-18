Mold or build-up in tea urns found at Henrico breakfast spot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A restaurant that hasn’t even been open for a year has earned rave reviews and a breakfast-and-lunch place in Henrico needs a little help.
This week’s NBC12′s Hall of Fame Award winner for the Restaurant Report is the Chillin & Grillin Shack on Mechanicsville Turnpike. The restaurant has been open only since November of last year; there’s another location in King William that’s been open for five years.
“We’re known for our smoked BBQ, ribs, pulled pork, brisket, our fresh seafood," said owner Daniele Adams.
Their two inspections at the Mechanicsville location were flawless.
“People want to know that they’re coming to a clean and fresh restaurant and that things are dated, stored properly," said Adams. "It’s important, very important.”
A couple restaurants, however, have had recent inspections that weren’t spotless.
Eat 33, a breakfast and lunch spot on Staples Mill Road in Henrico, had three priority, four priority foundation, and seven core violations in its latest inspection.
An inspector had issues with the restaurant keeping boxes and buckets of food on the floor and mold or build-up inside nozzles of the soda gun and tea urns.
The restaurant’s owner says the restaurant has kept five gallon buckets of dill pickles on the floor for the five years they’ve been open - and they say no one has ever said anything. As for the nozzles and urns, he says it was an oversight and it has been fixed.
Plaza Azteca, a chain with locations up and down the East Coast, has several violations at its Brook Road location in Glen Allen.
In a recent inspection, the restaurant had nine priority, one priority foundation, and 11 core violations. An inspector had issues with an employee dropping a cloth on the floor, picking it up, and then putting it back on a cutting board as well as chicken juice on the floor in the meat walk-in cooler.
Less than two weeks later, the restaurant was re-inspected and an inspector found just two core violations.
The manager of the restaurant said that everything is OK now and all of the problems have been fixed.
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its website:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
