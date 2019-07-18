Man dies after being severely burned in Hopewell house fire

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man died Thursday morning after being burned in a house fire.
Firefighters were called to the 500 block of N 4th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to the victim’s family, Bobby Joe Hagee, 55, suffered extensive burns, covering up to 95 percent of his body, in the fire. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Hagge’s son was also in the home at the time; he was able to make it out safely.
Olivia Ugino is with the Hagee family this morning - she will have updates on this tragic story on NBC12.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.