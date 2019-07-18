Man dies after being severely burned in Hopewell house fire

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 18, 2019 at 5:45 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 6:02 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A Hopewell man died Thursday morning after being burned in a house fire.

According to the victim’s family, Bobby Joe Hagee, 55, suffered extensive burns, covering up to 95 percent of his body, in the fire. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Hagge’s son was also in the home at the time; he was able to make it out safely.

