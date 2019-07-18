Hard-working Harrises: Tim eyes 49ers roster, Anthony looks for next step to stardom

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Tim Harris was always a special player. From high school to Varina to college at Virginia, he caught eyes and turned heads, and now he looks to do the same at the NFL level, chasing his dreams.
“It’s a dream come true, just all the stuff I had been through before when it came to the injuries and stuff.”
Harris, a cornerback, was a 6th round draft pick by the 49ers back in April, and now he’s working to adjust to the NFL game. While many reference the speed and technique as some of the biggest differences from college to the NFL, Harris says its the way players have to take care of their bodies in order to be successful.
“Getting up each morning an hour or two early, coming into the training room and getting myself prepared for the day is when I have my best days,” Harris said. “Just learning that from the older guys and seeing them go through that is really helping me out.”
Harris also has help from an experienced NFL player from the Richmond area and a childhood friend, another Harris in L.C Bird grad Anthony, who’s now a safety for the Vikings. They have more in common than the last name, as both hail from strong high school programs, both were teammates at UVA and both workout at Elkin Sports Performance in Henrico County.
“When I get to work out with him, I try to get as many pointers as I can from him,” Tim said of working out with Anthony. “I try to pick their brains (also referring to fellow Varina alumnus Maurice Canady, now a Baltimore Raven) and try to see what’s going on.”
“I told him at this point, it’s not about where you’re drafted, whether you went first round, sixth round, or undrafted. It’s about proving that you’re supposed to be in the NFL,” added Anthony.
As for Anthony Harris, he has already proven that he belongs in the league, as he’s about to start his 5th season in Minnesota. The former Skyhawk is coming off a season in which he started a career-best nine games and grab three interceptions. Now that’s he’s established in the NFL, he’s working hard to elevate his game.
“There’s always somebody who has the ability to be just as good as you, if not better,” he said. “You really have to fine-tune your technique to make up those steps and keep up with those guys, or just stay one step ahead of them.”
One Harris is looking to make the 49ers roster, the other is looking to take the next step in his career, but both hope and feel that the best is yet to come.
“I’m not limiting myself,” Anthony remarked. “I want to go out there, have a great time, have a long career and go down as one of the best to play in the game.”
“I want to leave my legacy and show people I’m here for a reason,” added Tim. “It took me a lot to get here and just to be out there and get the people to see who I really am.”
Both Anthony and Tim report to training camp on Wednesday, July 24.
