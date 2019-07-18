Deputies search for missing man who suffers from mental disabilities

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who they say suffers from some mental disabilities.
The sheriff’s office has been searching with K9s throughout the afternoon and into the night for Clarence Nix of Emporia.
“Mr. Nix suffers from some mental disabilities and we are very concerned for his wellbeing,” a release said.
He was last seen heading in the direction of Interstate 95 at Exit 13 and Otterdam Road Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies said he is considered a missing person and in danger due to the weather conditions and the terrain he might be in.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a striped shirt. He is described as being 5-foot-10 and weighs 145.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.
