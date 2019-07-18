Cool deal: Free ice skating offered this weekend

Two Richmond-area ice skating rinks are offering free passes this weekend. (Source: NBC12)
By Brian Tynes | July 18, 2019 at 5:25 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 5:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Triple-digit temperatures will have area residents looking for some cool activities this weekend, and two area ice skating rinks are willing to oblige.

SkateNation Plus and Richmond Ice Zone are offering free ice skating this weekend.

To get your free pass, visit RichmondSkating.com and fill out the registration form.

SkateNation Plus is located at 4350 Pouncey Tract Road in Glen Allen, and Richmond Ice Zone is located at 636 Johnston Willis Drive in Chesterfield.

Beat the Heat this weekend with a FREE public skating pass for Saturday or Sunday public skating sessions. Request your pass here: https://lp.constantcontact.com/su/UxvcA21/beattheheat

Posted by Richmond Ice Zone on Thursday, July 18, 2019

