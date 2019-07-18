Bike found after being stolen from Henrico 9-year-old’s lemonade stand

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As we experience the dog days of summer, a Henrico 9-year-old has the perfect solution to keep you cool.
Keoni Tyler sells lemonade from her front porch every day, but this week, the young business owner had a major setback when someone stole the bicycle that’s attached to her lemonade stand. So Tyler’s mother took to Facebook and nearly 300 people shared the message.
Tyler has been serving up cool lemonade for four years now.
"Regular lemonade, cherry lemonade and blue raspberry,” she said pointing to her assortment.
Keoni does this with love. In fact, that’s what inspired the name of her business.
“She closed her eyes and she said a prayer, and she opened her eyes and said ‘Lemonade Love’ and here we have it, Lemonade Love,” her mom Roxanne Barnes said.
As customers come and go, the 9-year-old looks forward to each day she gets to make new friends. But Tuesday, things took a sour turn. Someone stole the bicycle that’s attached to her lemonade stand. They stole it right from the front yard where she sets up shop.
"She was upset. She puts a lot into this. She puts a lot into Lemonade Love, and for somebody to come and take that, it made her feel really bad,” Barnes said.
"We knew whoever took it, they weren’t going to get very far because it’s not ride-able,” Tyler added.
In tears, she went with her mom around the neighborhood looking for it.
"The dumpsters and the nearby apartment complexes just to see,” Barnes said.
No luck.
"We went to bed last night, we prayed. We prayed about it,” Barnes said.
The next day, a prayer answered. A neighbor told the family they saw the bike left abandoned outside of a nearby business. They quickly retrieved it.
"I felt really happy and relieved,” Tyler said.
Because little things matter, especially when you have a big heart for others.
"Now the business will continue,” Barnes said with a smile.
Continue with more love to make life a little sweeter.
Keoni says she’s saving the money she collects from her business in order to one day buy something similar to an ice cream truck. She wants to expand her business and take it into the community.
You can follow Lemonade Love on Instagram @ilovelemonadelove.
