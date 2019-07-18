Allen & Allen celebrates 10 years of local heroes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Personal injury law firm of Allen & Allen has announced the winners of its annual awards to celebrate local acts of heroism throughout Richmond, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.
“I am excited to recognize this year’s class of 14 extraordinary people who reflect the Allen Law Firm’s mission of service to others," said firm President Edward L. Allen.
Meet this year’s winners:
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award, a Heroes’ Reunion will be held Aug. 1 at the Science Museum of Virginia, where past and present honorees are invited to attend.
That event will feature guest speaker Clarence Singleton, a Midlothian resident and retired FDNY firefighter, who has spoken about his 9/11 rescue efforts on national TV.
“This is our 10th year and we have recognized over 400 heroes and their organizations,” said Allen. "They inspire us all to give back to our communities and to others.”
The year’s award winners will be honored at an awards event in downtown Charlottesville on Friday, July 19.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.