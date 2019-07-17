Virginians can search for unclaimed, money property online

Millions in unclaimed property is just waiting for the rightful owners to make themselves known. (Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 17, 2019 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 12:49 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A record-breaking amount of unclaimed money was paid out to Virginia citizens in 2019, and more is available.

VaMoneySearch.org has a list of unclaimed items just waiting for their owners to make themselves known.

The items range from personal property to checks and bank accounts.

More than $1 billion worth of unclaimed property is available for the rightful owners to claim.

To look for unclaimed property, register with the site and search for anything that may belong to you or someone you know. A claim can be submitted for anything that is yours.

Our numbers are in, and we paid out a record-breaking $87.1 million to Virginia citizens in our fiscal year 2019! Have you looked yourself up? Go to vaMoneySearch.org to check your name and claim what's yours!

Posted by VA Money Search on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

