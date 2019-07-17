Virginia Lottery sets record with $650M profit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery has set a record for single-year profits with nearly $650 million.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that the lottery took in more than $2.29 billion during the 2019 fiscal year, which ended June 30.
That represents a 7 percent increase over 2018, which was when the previous record was set. The profit is the equivalent of roughly $1.78 million per day for education in Virginia, which is about 10 percent of the commonwealth’s education budget.
The final, audited numbers will be released in August.
Players won more than $1.4 billion in prizes, including 45 winners of at least $1 million and two $10 million winners.
