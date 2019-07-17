Tree service company corrects mistake for Chesterfield woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A tree service company made things right for a Chesterfield woman who said she originally got way less than what her $11,000 payment called for.
Owner, James Parker, Sr., and father of the worker who made mistakes apologized and sent out a crew to finish the job.
Myrtle Reekes says she is glad to have called NBC12 after her bad experience with DJ’s Lawn Care and Tree Service.
Reekes says she wanted trees threatening her home taken down and the debris hauled away, but nothing but a huge mess was left.
When she looks over her property now, she likes what she sees.
“They did real good so far. They’ve been working hard this morning. Very hard. They got here early and they are still working, but I don’t want anybody to get a heat stroke. I told them if it got too hot to just quit. Go home and come back,” Reekes said.
Reekes says she trusted the company and hired the contractor based on the recommendation of a family member who was satisfied with work the company did for them. However, sometimes a good reference isn’t enough.
A check of Better Business Bureau records shows two complaints similar to Reekes’ - where the customer had problems with the service and each time they say the worker, James Michael Parker, would ask for more money, which Reekes says she gave.
“Because I wanted him to hurry up and get the job done. I figured if I give him more money, he’d come and do it,” Reekes said.
James Parker Sr. apologized and said he’s been in business 30 years and never had a problem. He said his worker had a situation.
The trees close to her home that caused Reekes’ concern were removed, like she initially wanted, and all the debris was cleared away.
“He said he was going to stick with it until it’s done. I just thank y’all so much for doing what you did for me," Reekes said.
Here’s how to look up a license to see whether a contractor is operating legally before you hire them. You can contact the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation online at dpor.virginia.gov or give them a call at 804-367-8500.
