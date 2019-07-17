On this day: Nation’s first gun factory opens in Fredericksburg

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The first gun manufacturing plant opened July 17, 1775, in Fredericksburg.
Virginia’s Third Revolutionary Convention established Fredericksburg Gun Manufatory to supply Virginia regiments with muskets during the Revolutionary War.
The guns were built and repaired at the facility, the site of which is marked today by a historical marker along Dunmore Street.
The musket built in Fredericksburg was modeled after the British Brown Bess, the standard infantry weapon of the time. The factory closed in 1783. By 1801, the land had been transferred, sold and subdivided.
A few original muskets made at Fredericksburg Gun Manufactory still survive today.
