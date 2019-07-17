Teen driver killed, passenger seriously injured in crash with tractor-trailer

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old driver was killed and an 18-year-old passenger was seriously injured after crashing into a tractor-trailer on Tuesday evening.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of Richards Ferry Road and Warrenton Road around 6:07 p.m.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a Hyundai on Richards Ferry Road that failed to yield to the tractor-trailer that was heading southbound on Warrenton Road. The tractor-trailer hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Jacob Viduszynski, 18, of Stafford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.
Warrenton Road was shut down in both directions Tuesday evening for an extended period of time. VDOT is working to look at the damage and repair possible damage to the road and signs.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.