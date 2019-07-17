RVA named No. 2 spot for quickie vacation among ‘small towns’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has ranked No. 2 for quickies.
That ranking is for quick vacation getaways in the “small town” category as ranked by Hotwire. Richmond comes in behind Orlando.
The analysis looked at 250 cities and ranked them according to best bang for your buck, convenience and things to do. Among the data points are hotel rates, airfare, distance from airport to downtown, number of bars and restaurants and fewest rainy days.
Richmond’s top score was in convenience.
The cities were broken down into four categories - major metropolis (Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego), mid-size cities (Atlanta, Miami, Tampa), small towns (Orlando, Richmond, Boise) and itty bitty cities (Newport Beach, Branson, Charleston).
Hotwire also created an itinerary for 21 of the cities it analyzed, but Richmond wasn’t one of them.
