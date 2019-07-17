Police investigating overnight assault in Shockoe Bottom

Police investigating overnight assault in Shockoe Bottom
Police Lights (Source: Gray News)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 17, 2019 at 5:09 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 6:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened in Shockoe Bottom early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to 18th and Grace Streets just before 2 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

They found a 25-year-old man with a puncture wound. His injuries are not life-threatening,

The assault happened just minutes after a shooting in Gilpin Court. Police say the incidents are not related.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.