News to Know for July 17: Extreme heat begins; overnight shooting & assault in Richmond; latest on infant hot car death

News to Know for July 17
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 17, 2019 at 6:46 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 7:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at Wednesday’s top headlines to help get you out the door.

Extreme Heat

The next 6 days will be HOT and HUMID. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for those exact reasons, plus a possible evening storm.

We continue to update our weather blog with what you can expect:

Richmond Overnight Crime

Police are investigating a shooting and assault that happened within minutes of each other in Richmond.

A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Gilpin Court. Another man was injured after a possible stabbing in Shockoe Bottom.

Police do not believe the incidents are connected and ask anyone with information to call 804-780-1000.

Hot Car Death

A 10-month-old baby girl is dead after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon, a source confirmed.

A source said the child was left in the car in the Southside while an adult went grocery shopping. The child was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Three Fires, Three Counties

Three people are being assisted by Red Cross after their home was severely damaged in a fire overnight. The cause is still unknown.

#BREAKING Henrico house fire leaves three without home. Alex Whittler NBC12 breaking it down for us:

Officials say someone inside the home smelled smoke and managed to get everyone else inside out safely.
In Amelia County, a late-night fire badly damaged a vacant home Tuesday.

And Chesterfield officials are reminding people to make sure cigarette butts are put out completely after a Chesterfield fire forced three people out of their home. Investigators say that’s what caused the fire.

National Hot Dog Day

We took a look at the best deals in RVA to help you celebrate. Check them out on 12 About Town.

Of course, it’s wouldn’t be #NationalHotDogDay without the age-old question: is a hotdog a sandwich? Take our poll:

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Is a hot dog a sandwich? #NationalHotDogDay Here's where you can get the best deals on a hot dog in RVA >> http://bit.ly/RVAHotDogDeals

Final Thought

A hot dog is what you get if you take your pet for a walk today. - Andrew Freiden

