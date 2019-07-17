News to Know for July 17: Extreme heat begins; overnight shooting & assault in Richmond; latest on infant hot car death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at Wednesday’s top headlines to help get you out the door.
Extreme Heat
The next 6 days will be HOT and HUMID. Today is a First Alert Weather Day for those exact reasons, plus a possible evening storm.
Richmond Overnight Crime
Police are investigating a shooting and assault that happened within minutes of each other in Richmond.
A man is fighting for his life after being shot in Gilpin Court. Another man was injured after a possible stabbing in Shockoe Bottom.
Police do not believe the incidents are connected and ask anyone with information to call 804-780-1000.
Hot Car Death
A 10-month-old baby girl is dead after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon, a source confirmed.
A source said the child was left in the car in the Southside while an adult went grocery shopping. The child was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Three Fires, Three Counties
Three people are being assisted by Red Cross after their home was severely damaged in a fire overnight. The cause is still unknown.
In Amelia County, a late-night fire badly damaged a vacant home Tuesday.
And Chesterfield officials are reminding people to make sure cigarette butts are put out completely after a Chesterfield fire forced three people out of their home. Investigators say that’s what caused the fire.
National Hot Dog Day
Final Thought
A hot dog is what you get if you take your pet for a walk today. - Andrew Freiden
