Man seriously injured in Richmond shooting; suspect unknown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 25-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot early Monday morning.
Police were called to the 1200 Block of Hickory Street in the Gilpin Court Community around 1:45 a.m.
Officers found a 25-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. His current condition is unknown.
The shooting happened just minutes before an assault in Shockoe Bottom. Police say the incidents are not related.
Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
