License plate commemorates UVA national championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A license plate commemorating the University of Virginia men’s basketball team’s national championship is now available.
The Department of Motor Vehicles is offering the license plate for a $25 annual fee in addition to regular vehicle registration. It can be personalized for an additional $10.
The license plate is part of the DMV’s revenue-sharing program, meaning $15 for every plate purchased is given to the University of Virginia to support student scholarships.
Souvenir plates can also be purchased for $10 and personalized for another $10. Those plates, however, are not for use on a vehicle.
The plates are available for a limited time.
The DMV said more than 7,000 Virginia drivers already have one of the two University of Virginia license plates offered featuring the Rotunda and Block V.
The new license plate can be ordered online.
