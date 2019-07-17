Kohl’s hiring at Richmond area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Major retailer Kohl’s announced it will be hiring early seasonal positions across the country, including three locations around the Richmond area.
“Seasonal hiring will begin at all Kohl’s stores, distribution and e-commerce fulfillment centers in August and continue through the holiday season. Hiring needs are determined on an individual location basis and will vary by location and staffing needs,” a release said.
The locations hiring around the Richmond area include:
- Kohl’s Short Pump
- Kohl’s Brandermill
- Kohl’s Midlothian
