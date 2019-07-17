’HOT, HOT, and more HOT!' RACC reminding community to not leave dogs tethered outside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With several days of excessive heat in the forecast for Central Virginia, Richmond Animal Care and Control is reminding pet owners to keep their animals safe.
“It’s going to be HOT for the next few days! HOT, HOT, and more HOT! The only good thing about this heat is we get to roll out our new City of Richmond, VA Government tethering code,” RACC wrote in a Facebook post.
Earlier this year, RACC wrote new language to prohibit tethering dogs in extreme weather:
"It shall be unlawful for any person to tether a dog for more than one hour cumulatively within any 24-hour period, whether or not the tethered dog has been provided adequate space. No dog shall be tethered for any amount of time while the owner or custodian thereof is physically absent from the property where the dog is tethered. No dog shall be tethered for any amount of time in inclement, adverse, or extreme weather conditions.”
With a heat advisory in effect for at least 6 days, RACC says they have the right to prohibit dogs from being tethered in the City of Richmond.
RACC is asking anyone who may see a dog tethered outside in extreme heat to call 804-646-5573 and report it.
