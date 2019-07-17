Firefighters rescue dog from fire that severely damaged Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico house was severely damaged by flames overnight. Luckily, everyone - including a dog - who was inside is okay.
Firefighters were called to the home on Cleary Road off Mechanicsville Turnpike around 2:30 Wednesday morning.
Officials say someone inside the home smelled smoke and managed to get everyone else inside out safely.
When crews arrived, flames were jutting from the building. Firefighters rescued one dog from inside the home.
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.
The flames caused quite a bit of damage. All three people who live there will be assisted by the Red Cross.
There is still no word on what caused the fire.
