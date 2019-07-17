Hanover deputies seek to identify larceny suspects

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two larceny suspects.
Deputies were called to a business on the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road on July 15 for the report of a larceny.
The victim reported a woman stole money from her.
Officials said surveillance video shows the woman wearing a black and white sleeveless top with black leggings. A man wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey and white hat was also spotted in the store with her.
They were seen leaving in an orange sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.