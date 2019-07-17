Forecast: 6 Days of extreme heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next 6 days will be HOT and Humid
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day for high heat, humidity. Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few evening storms possible. Best rain chance in RVA comes 8pm to midnight. Heat Advisory for most of Central and Southern Virginia 11 am to 8 pm. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat Index 103 to 107 degrees. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 110. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index near or above 110. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Few showers and storms possible late. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 110. (Rain Chance: 30%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms likely late in the day. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
First Alert: Temperatures go back to normal Tuesday of next week!
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
