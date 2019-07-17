Clover Hill Bulldogs coach wins ‘standout’ award from Subway

(WWBT) - Shawn Johnson, the coach of the Clover Hills Bulldogs football team from the Clover Hill Sports Association, has won the Subway Standout Coach award in the Richmond area.
More than 160 coaches were nominated for the award by NBC12 viewers this past spring.
“Shawn is the epitome of the perfect volunteer coach,” said Theresa Pergerson, president of the Clover Hill Sports Association. “He doesn’t have a child playing in the program, yet he sees the value in giving back to the youth in his community. What an outstanding example of selflessness for these kids and to everyone who knows him.”
