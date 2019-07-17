Smoking materials spark Chesterfield house fire; 3 displaced

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - 3 people were without a home after a fire in the 7300 block of Buck Rub Court late Tuesday night.
Fire officials said there were visible flames on the front porch when they arrived.
Crews were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire has been marked under control.
Officials said the fire was started by smoke materials.
They add that residents should check smoke detectors and keep fresh batteries in them. Also, make sure cigarette butts are out completely.
