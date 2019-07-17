Amazon bringing new facility, dozens of new jobs to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Amazon is expanding its presence in Central Virginia with a new specialty fulfillment and last-mile delivery center on the Virginia Interstate 95 Logistics Center site in Richmond.
"As one of the largest and most prominent technology and e-commerce companies in the world, Amazon’s growing Virginia labor force and expanding footprint in the Commonwealth is demonstrating just why we are the best place to do business,” said Gov. Ralph Northam.
The new project will add 150 jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce of more than 10,000 full-time employees in Virginia.
Amazon currently operates 10 fulfillment and sorting centers, as well as delivery stations, in Ashland, Chesapeake, Chester, Clear Brook, Petersburg, Richmond, Springfield and Sterling. The company also operates one Tech Hub, 13 Whole Foods Market store locations, and Prime Now Hubs in Richmond, Springfield and Virginia Beach.
“Our growth in Virginia is the result of an outstanding workforce, strong local support, and incredible customers,” said Melissa Nick, director of Worldwide Operations for Amazon.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia, according to a news release from Northam’s office.
“We look forward to Amazon’s growth and the overall growth of e-commerce in Richmond by leveraging our relationship with the Virginia Port Authority, our transportation network, and our strategic Mid-Atlantic location,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.
