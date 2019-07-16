95-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle crash

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 95-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Louisa County on Monday morning.
Police were called to the crash around 9:16 a.m. at New Bridge Road and Zachary Taylor Highway.
Troopers said a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by James E. Mcginnis, of Spotsylvania, was trying to turn left from New Bridge Road onto south Route 522 and pulled out in front of a 2004 Dodge Durango heading north.
The Durango struck the driver’s side of Mcginnis’ vehicle.
Mcginnis was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was wearing a seat belt.
The other driver, Fabian F. Henry, 54, of Spotsylvania, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police said he was also wearing a seat belt.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.