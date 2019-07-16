Wild horse gets tangled in wire, dies in the Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A wild horse on the Outer Banks is dead after an accident over the weekend.
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on its Facebook page that a horse was tangled up in some wire early Saturday morning.
The horse was the mother of one of the foals born in the spring, so it is old enough to live without its mother’s milk. The organization says she was buried close to where the accident happened and this was likely the result of the horses chasing each other around.
The power company was in the area on Monday putting a guard on the wire where the accident happened.
