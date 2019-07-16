Wild horse gets tangled in wire, dies in the Outer Banks

This file photo of three horses was taken in 2018 in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. (Source: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)
July 16, 2019 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 8:42 AM

COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - A wild horse on the Outer Banks is dead after an accident over the weekend.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund says on its Facebook page that a horse was tangled up in some wire early Saturday morning.

The horse was the mother of one of the foals born in the spring, so it is old enough to live without its mother’s milk. The organization says she was buried close to where the accident happened and this was likely the result of the horses chasing each other around.

Posted by Corolla Wild Horse Fund on Saturday, July 13, 2019

The power company was in the area on Monday putting a guard on the wire where the accident happened.

