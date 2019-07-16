VIDEO: 3 wanted following armed robbery at Richmond store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for three people following an armed robbery.
Officers responded to Six Points Express Mart on Second Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. July 13 for a reported robbery. Victims said three masked men entered the store armed with handguns.
Surveillance video shows the robbers pointing a gun, jumping over the counter and leaving with stolen items.
Police said the men fled the store on foot toward Custer Street with approximately $3,800 in cash.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
