VIDEO: 3 wanted following armed robbery at Richmond store

Armed robbery suspects wanted
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 16, 2019 at 2:08 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 4:43 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for three people following an armed robbery.

Officers responded to Six Points Express Mart on Second Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. July 13 for a reported robbery. Victims said three masked men entered the store armed with handguns.

Surveillance video shows the robbers pointing a gun, jumping over the counter and leaving with stolen items.

Police said the men fled the store on foot toward Custer Street with approximately $3,800 in cash.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Three people are wanted following an armed robbery at a Richmond convenience store.
Three people are wanted following an armed robbery at a Richmond convenience store. (Source: Richmond police)

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.