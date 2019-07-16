Submit your photos for ‘Dress for the Weather’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We love showing your “Dress for the Weather” photos every morning on NBC12, and we want to see more of how you and your families are preparing for the weather ahead!
To submit a photo for this daily featured, sponsored by Call Federal, simply click the “Add Media” button below with information about the photo, along with your name and email address.
Photos submitted through this site will appear on NBC12.com within two days and may appear on TV during the “Dress for the Weather” segment. We may also use your photos on NBC12′s social media pages.
