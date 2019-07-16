Shepherd’s Center in ‘critical need’ of volunteer drivers to transport seniors

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is in “critical need” of volunteer drivers to help transport seniors to important medical and dental appointments, along with taking them to grocery and food pantries.
The greatest need of drivers is in Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Chester and Hopewell.
The center is asking for volunteers to help a senior in the community by driving them to critical appointments.
Volunteers can help by providing:
- Free, accompanied transportation for seniors to their critical medical appointments, for prescription pickup, for food pantries and grocery shopping
- A minor home repair service called “HandyHands”
- And because there is more to life than just staying healthy and safe, our seniors volunteer are instructors in our 24-week lifelong learning program, Adventures in Learning. This program allows other seniors to continue to engage their minds and stay actively engaged in their communities.
In the past year, the center “provided 2008 free, accompanied rides to medical appointments and grocery shopping and enrolled over 648 senior adults into our services.”
Volunteers and the Shepard Center also made 112 minor home repair visits, offered 75 educational classes and helped provide 1,4000 low-cost lunches for those attending the center’s Luncheon Forum.
If you are able to volunteer, call 804-706-6689 or visit shepcenter.org.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.