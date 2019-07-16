RPS making changes after losing track of 800 students who don’t speak English

"Sixty students registered just after Christmas break alone, and what happens is those are all Level One students with not a single word of English, not even, ‘hello, how are you?’ Then they come into our classrooms which increases our numbers to 40-plus per classroom which also means we now have to take progress that we’ve been advancing since September with the students who have been there since September and have to completely restart in order for these students to catch up,” teacher Kirsten Buist said.