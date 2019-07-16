Rosie’s celebrating grand opening with free concerts, giveaways

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you haven’t been to Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Richmond yet, now is the time to go check it out!
Thursday-Saturday, beginning at 6 p.m., there will be free nightly concerts by T-Fox, along with prize drawings and t-shirt giveaways.
Singer and songwriter T-Fox will take the stage each night at 8 p.m.
The first 250 people arriving at 6 p.m. each night will get a free grand opening t-shirt. There will be a series of drawings, and in total 15 people will win free play for an entire year.
“We have enjoyed fantastic turnout since opening the doors on July 1 and this is our way of thanking our neighbors and the community that has been so supportive of our efforts to introduce a new form of gaming and entertainment to Richmond while also bringing thoroughbred horse racing back to Virginia,” Richmond Rosie’s general manager Phillip Harris said.
Live racing will also return to the Colonial Downs track in New Kent County on Aug. 8.
