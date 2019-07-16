Source: 10-month-old girl dies after being left in hot car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 10-month-old baby girl is dead after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon, a source confirmed.
Police were called just before 2 p.m. to the 4600 block of Britannia Road for the report of a child needing assistance.
A source said the child was left in the car in the Southside while an adult went grocery shopping.
When officers arrived, they found a female child under the age of one “who was suffering from possible heat-related distress.”
The child was taken to the hospital where she later died. Sources said said the child died of cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.
“While foul play is not immediately suspected, detectives ask anyone with information to call Detective J. Hewitt at (804) 646-6870,” a release said.
Police are investigating.
Parts of Virginia are under a heat advisory. Richmond could experience temperatures near 100 degrees in the coming days with records for the warmest low temperature possible.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.