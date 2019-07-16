News to Know on July 16: Extreme heat on the way; RPS loses track of 800 students; no more drug tests for some teachers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at today’s top stories as you head out the door.
Power Pole Crash
A crash in Richmond took down a power pole, causing it to fall into a building Tuesday morning.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area during their commute.
Feeling hot, hot, hot
The temperature over the next seven days is going to be hot and humid.
We will feel the heat today, but it’s going to get even worse Friday through Sunday. More on our First Alert Weather Days:
RPS loses track of 800 students
A recent review found Richmond Public Schools was unaware of 800 students who spoke little to no English and needed extra support.
The oversight led to overcrowded classrooms and RPS losing out on state funding. Teachers say they’re being overworked and need the district to take this seriously.
Bye, bye drug tests
The school district announced the change as a cost-saving measure at its board meeting Monday night.
Although teachers will be off the hook for drug tests, safety positions like bus drivers and security officers will still be tested.
Do you agree? – take our poll:
Space Reunion
Apollo 11′s astronauts are returning to the exact spot from where they flew to the moon 50 years ago.
Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins will mark the precise moment — 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969 — that their Saturn V rocket departed on humanity's first moon landing. Mission commander Neil Armstrong — who took the first lunar footsteps — died in 2012.
We will stream the reunion on the NBC12 Facebook page - make sure to like us, so you get a notification. People without Facebook can watch it on NASA’s website.
Final Thought
“Nothing messes up your Friday like realizing it’s only Tuesday.” -unknown
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.