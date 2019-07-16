Man runs from police after traffic stop on I-95

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are searching for a man who fled after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
The sheriff’s office says the Colombian man escaped around the Exit 13/Otterdam Road area. He was wearing burgundy and red shorts and a cartoon character shirt.
Virginia State Police officials say a trooper suspected narcotics inside the vehicle during a traffic stop.
Previous reports said the man was handcuffed, but the sheriff’s office later clarified that the man “was last seen with one handcuff latched.”
“If you see or hear something in this area, please call 9-1-1 to report it and do not attempt to approach this individual,” the sheriff’s office posted to Facebook.
The man’s name has not been released.
