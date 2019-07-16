IKEA to close Danville plant, putting 300 people out of work

DANVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - IKEA’s only U.S. manufacturing plant, located in Danville, will be closed at the end of the year.
The plant opened in 2008 and will moving its production to Europe, leading to a loss in 300 jobs, according to multiple reports.
The plant’s manager said in a statement obtained by the Wall Street Journal and WSLS that the competitiveness of the plant was not feasible from a cost perspective to continue operating long term.
CNN reported IKEA announced layoffs of 7,500 employees last year.
The plant will close in December and existing IKEA facilities will handle the work being done by the Danville plant.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.