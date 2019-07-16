Forecast: Today, it gets real as mid 90s heat plus high humidity arrive.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next 7 days will be HOT and increasing heat and humidity later this week mean First Alert Weather Days Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible, especially toward sunset. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR HEAT AND HUMIDITY FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 110. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index near or above 110. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms possible late. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 110. (Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms possible late. (Rain Chance: 30%)
