Forecast: Today, it gets real as mid 90s heat plus high humidity arrive.

By Andrew Freiden | July 16, 2019 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next 7 days will be HOT and increasing heat and humidity later this week mean First Alert Weather Days Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a few storms possible, especially toward sunset. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated afternoon storm possible. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a few showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS FOR HEAT AND HUMIDITY FRIDAY, SATURDAY, AND SUNDAY

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 110. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index near or above 110. (Rain Chance: 10%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms possible late. Lows in the upper 70s, highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 110. (Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers and storms possible late. (Rain Chance: 30%)

First Alert: Temperatures go back to normal Tuesday of next week

