First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible; heat advisory for parts of Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tuesday is now a First Alert Weather Day because of a chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening, along with increasing heat.
First, let’s focus on the severe storm risk. The Storm Prediction Center has added a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for most of Central and Southern Virginia (except far eastern parts of the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck).
This is a low end threat for a few storms that could produce damaging wind gusts. Not everyone will see storms or even see rain on Tuesday.
The most likely time to see storms will be 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Southeast Virginia including Sussex, Surry, and Greensville counties where the Heat Index is expected to reach 105 degrees for 3 hours.
Elsewhere in Central and Southern Virginia, the Heat Index could still reach 100 to 105 degrees for a few hours.
The heat will get worse later this week.
We have additional First Alert Weather Days for Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when the heat will be at its worst.
