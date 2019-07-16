Ed Davis returns to Richmond to host free youth camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ed Davis remembers what it was like growing up in Richmond as an aspiring basketball player. He attended Ben Wallace’s camp as a kid, so when he became an NBA player, he knew he wanted to give back.
“When I got to the NBA it was just something that I felt like I have to do for the city and for some of these single parents, kids who can’t afford to go to camps,” said Davis. "This gives me the opportunity and it’s my duty to give back, especially to this city.
Davis is hosting his free youth basketball camp this week at U-Turn Sports in Richmond, a camp that costs nothing for 200 young players. The event returns after a two year hiatus.
“Just to give these kids a role model and somebody to look up to and somebody who’s from this city, lived here, went to high school here, raised here... there is hope that you can make it to the NBA or professional sports, or make it out of any struggle some of these kids are going through,” added the NBA center.
Davis says that his main goal is for the campers this week to have fun, and while a good bit of action will be on the basketball court, he’s trying to push life lessons as well. The Benedictine graduate says he will have some lawyers and a sheriff speak at the camp.
The former Cadet is also about to start a new chapter in his professional career. Davis agreeing to a two year, $10 million deal with the Utah Jazz earlier this month. As he enters his tenth NBA season, it’s a franchise he’s excited to join.
“The main thing they were talking about is contending for a championship,” Davis said of the Jazz. “This being my tenth year in the league, just turning 30 so I’m starting to be one of the older guys, I wanted to be on a team where I could contend and we’re playing for something come May and June."
This will mark Davis’s sixth team of his career. He just wrapped up his lone season with the Brooklyn Nets, whom he helped to the playoffs. During the year, Davis averaged 8.6 rebounds per game, good enough for 21st in the NBA. What makes the stat even more impressive is the fact that he only averaged 17.9 minutes per contest, significantly lower than anybody else ranking in the top 50.
Davis was drafted by Toronto in 2010 and has also seen time with the Grizzlies, Lakers and Trail Blazers, in addition to the Raptors and Nets. Now in his tenth season, he says he’s found his niche coming off the bench as a role player. The Benedictine product adds that he hopes to play for 15 NBA seasons.
Ed Davis’s camp at U-Turn Sports runs through Wednesday.
