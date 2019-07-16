DC power restored after huge outage Monday night

(Source: AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 16, 2019 at 5:08 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 5:08 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The power is back on in Washington, D.C. after a huge outage Monday night.

Pepco says multiple outages knocked out power to neighborhoods in Ward 5 and 6.

Streetcar service was also temporarily suspended during the outage.

Crews worked overnight to restore power, which came back around 3 a.m.

Washington’s outage comes two days after the massive blackout in New York City that affected 73,000 customers.

The power company, Con Edison, says its backup systems failed.

Officials found a relay protection system at a substation on West 65th Street did not work, triggering the blackout.

