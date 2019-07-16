DC power restored after huge outage Monday night

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The power is back on in Washington, D.C. after a huge outage Monday night.
Pepco says multiple outages knocked out power to neighborhoods in Ward 5 and 6.
Streetcar service was also temporarily suspended during the outage.
Crews worked overnight to restore power, which came back around 3 a.m.
Washington’s outage comes two days after the massive blackout in New York City that affected 73,000 customers.
The power company, Con Edison, says its backup systems failed.
Officials found a relay protection system at a substation on West 65th Street did not work, triggering the blackout.
