Crash causes power pole to fall into building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash in Richmond took down a power pole, causing it to fall into a building Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on North Robinson Street near the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Richmond police say the driver crashed his truck into a pole, causing it to fall into a salon.
A small portion of the road was blocked to traffic while crews work to fix the damage. It was reopened by 6:30 a.m.
The driver was not injured in the crash. It’s unknown if he will face any charges.
