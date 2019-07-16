Crash causes power pole to fall into building

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 16, 2019 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:37 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A crash in Richmond took down a power pole, causing it to fall into a building Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on North Robinson Street near the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

Richmond police say the driver crashed his truck into a pole, causing it to fall into a salon.

A small portion of the road was blocked to traffic while crews work to fix the damage. It was reopened by 6:30 a.m.

The driver was not injured in the crash. It’s unknown if he will face any charges.

