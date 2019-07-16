30 cats from Louisiana shelter brought to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond SPCA took in 30 cats from Louisiana that were relocated due to Hurricane Barry.
The new arrivals - 13 adults cats and 17 kittens - can now call Richmond home and will soon be up for adoption.
The cats finished their trek to Richmond on Tuesday morning, after a long trip overnight from Louisiana to Georgia.
Richmond SPCA partnered with FUR, Florida Urgent Rescue, to bring the cats from Plaquemines Parish.
“We evacuate them now in advance of storms so that owned pets that need to be sheltered now have room for them in those shelters," Robin Starr, CEO of the Richmond SPCA, said.
Starr said Richmond SPCA has worked with FUR during previous natural disasters as it is their “role to save the lives of animals in great need.”
Some of the cats are suffering from stress because of all the long trip to Virginia.
“Cats can quite easily pick up various infections when moving from shelter to shelter," Starr said. “We are now providing them with all of their necessary shots and exams, and we will be getting ready to adopt them out in the Richmond area."
The cats are on a five-day hold to be checked for medical issues before they can be adopted.
