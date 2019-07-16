Bus driver in deadly I-95 bus crash indicted on involuntary manslaughter charges

PRINCE GEORGE, VA (WWBT) - The driver of a bus involved in a deadly crash on I-95 in March has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Virginia State Police said the bus, driven by Yui Man Chow, 40, of Staten Island, NY, had 56 passengers on board when it crashed just before 5:30 a.m. March 19. Chow was attempting to take the exit ramp near Crater Road and ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
The bus was operated by Tao’s Travel Inc.
Janetta Cumberbatch, 81, of Jamaica, New York, and Su Feng Xu, 37, a Chinese national, died in the crash.
The bus route began in Orlando, Florida and was headed to New York.
Police said speed is considered a causative factor in the crash based on the preliminary investigation, however they continue to look at all aspects, including weather.
Online records from the U.S. Department of Transportation show that Tao’s Travel Inc. is based in Middleton, Massachusetts. It has been in business for six years as of March 18.
The company has four vehicles with eight drivers and has had no major crashes.
In the past two years, the company has had minor violations, such as “no or defective bus emergency exit windows,” “improper Exhaust-bus (diesel),” “inspection, repair and maintenance of parts and accessories” and one “oil and/or gas leak," according to USDOT information.
Chow will be back in court Sept. 17.
