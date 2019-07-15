‘Snake art’ part of Virginia Zoo’s World Snake Day celebration

Snake art at Virginia Zoo. (Source: Virginia Zoo/Facebook)
By Brian Tynes | July 15, 2019 at 11:28 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 11:28 AM

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Would you like a painting by a snake?

July 16 is World Snake Day and Virginia Zoo is celebrating with an animal appreciation event, complete with artwork painted by snakes.

The artwork comes in two sizes - 3x5 and 8x10 - with a suggested donation of $10 or $20, respectively. The money will benefit the Virginia Zoo conservation fund.

The event will feature a keeper chat and education activities at the World of Reptiles and is free with regular zoo admission.

