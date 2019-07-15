‘Snake art’ part of Virginia Zoo’s World Snake Day celebration

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - Would you like a painting by a snake?
July 16 is World Snake Day and Virginia Zoo is celebrating with an animal appreciation event, complete with artwork painted by snakes.
The artwork comes in two sizes - 3x5 and 8x10 - with a suggested donation of $10 or $20, respectively. The money will benefit the Virginia Zoo conservation fund.
The event will feature a keeper chat and education activities at the World of Reptiles and is free with regular zoo admission.
