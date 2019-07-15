School drive collects supplies for Hanover students

By Michael Pegram | July 15, 2019 at 4:52 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 5:19 AM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Youth Service Council (HYSC) is holding a county-wide school supply drive to benefit Hanover’s elementary, middle, and high school students in need.

HYSC is looking for backpacks, composition books, supply boxes, 2-pocket folders, glue sticks, erasers, dividers, binders -- anything a student may need for the new school year.

The drive is being held July 8 - August 5 at the locations and times below:

Ashland

  • Ashland Library –201 S. Railroad Avenue
  • Community Resources – 12310 Washington Highway
  • Edward Jones – 210 Railroad Avenue

Mechanicsville

  • Mechanicsville Library – 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place
  • Atlee Library –9161 Atlee Road
  • Covenant Woods- 7090 Covenant Woods Drive

Hanover

  • Hanover County Administration Building – 7516 County Complex Road
  • Hanover County Chenault-Weems Building – 7507 Library Drive
  • Emergency Communications Building – 7501 Library Drive
  • Hanover Library –7527 Library Drive

Montpelier

  • Montpelier Library- 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane

Rockville

  • Rockville Library– 16600 Pouncey Tract Road

This is the twentieth year for the drive.

