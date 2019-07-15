School drive collects supplies for Hanover students

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover Youth Service Council (HYSC) is holding a county-wide school supply drive to benefit Hanover’s elementary, middle, and high school students in need.
HYSC is looking for backpacks, composition books, supply boxes, 2-pocket folders, glue sticks, erasers, dividers, binders -- anything a student may need for the new school year.
The drive is being held July 8 - August 5 at the locations and times below:
Ashland
- Ashland Library –201 S. Railroad Avenue
- Community Resources – 12310 Washington Highway
- Edward Jones – 210 Railroad Avenue
Mechanicsville
- Mechanicsville Library – 7461 Sherwood Crossing Place
- Atlee Library –9161 Atlee Road
- Covenant Woods- 7090 Covenant Woods Drive
Hanover
- Hanover County Administration Building – 7516 County Complex Road
- Hanover County Chenault-Weems Building – 7507 Library Drive
- Emergency Communications Building – 7501 Library Drive
- Hanover Library –7527 Library Drive
Montpelier
- Montpelier Library- 17205 Sycamore Tavern Lane
Rockville
- Rockville Library– 16600 Pouncey Tract Road
This is the twentieth year for the drive.
