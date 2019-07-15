RPS scaling back drug testing requirements for staff

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Next year, teachers at Richmond Public Schools will no longer have to pass a drug test before stepping foot in the classroom.
RPS says they’re lifting the mandatory pre-employment drug testing requirement for school positions - except for positions that serve a safety function, such as bus drivers and security officers.
The school system approved the change earlier this year as a cost-savings move.
The district will make the change official on Monday.
A. RPS spokesperson says the policy puts Richmond in line with neighboring school districts that have already lifted pre-employment drug test requirements.
