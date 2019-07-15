Police searching for person who fired gunshots at Prince George home

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Prince George County Police Department is searching for the person who fired gunshots at a home.
Police responded to the home in the 11300 block of Walton Lake Road for reported gunshots in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found a party that was occurring in the area.
An investigation revealed at least three gunshots were fired from a gun, and shell cases were found at the scene.
The fire rounds struck a home in the 11400 block of Walton Lake Road, damaging the home.
Several people fled the scene when police arrived.
Police are looking for a person of interest who fled the scene on foot, and possible took a bicycle from a nearby home and used the bike to flee the area.
The suspect is described as a black male, early to mid 20′s, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, 150 to 160 pounds, last seen wearing red and black pants with no shirt at the time of the incident.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.