News to Know for July 15: James Fields faces state murder sentence; missing boater found dead; heat index could reach 110 this week

News to Know for July 15
By NBC12 Newsroom | July 15, 2019 at 6:12 AM EDT - Updated July 15 at 6:58 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at everything you need to know to start your work week.

Get ready for some heat!

It’s going to be a hot week, but the worst of it won’t come until later in the week.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for what could be the hottest weather of the summer so far, with a heat index of up to 110 degrees

Temperatures will be in the 90s all week… with triple digits possible Saturday.

James Fields Second Sentencing

A man sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crime charges for slamming his car into anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia is set to be sentenced on state murder and wounding charges.

This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally.
This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr. Fields is the man accused of driving a car into counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally. (Source: (Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File))

People who were hurt and the family of the woman killed, Heather Heyer, are expected to make victim impact statements during Monday’s hearing.

Police Search for Gunman

Police in Prince George are looking for the person who fired gunshots into a home.

It happened in the 11300 block of Walton Lake Road, and the person responsible may have taken a bike from a nearby home while leaving the scene.

If you know anything – call 804-733-2773.

Missing Boater Found Dead

The search has ended for a Chesterfield man who went missing Saturday evening.

Police say Matthew Jackson, 42, jumped into the water to retrieve an object. His body was found Sunday morning.

Body of missing boater recovered

Henrico House Fire

Flames could be spotted coming from a Henrico apartment building Sunday night. It started on the second story.

Luckily, everyone made it out safely.

When firefighters arrived around 10 p.m., flames were coming from the building’s second story.
When firefighters arrived around 10 p.m., flames were coming from the building’s second story. (Source: Henrico County Fire)

Amazon Prime Day Deals and Steals

It’s now called “Prime Days,” and it’s strictly for Amazon Prime Members. Here’s what you can expect to find online today.

Amazon Prime Day: Deals and steals you’ll find online

School Supply Drive

A school supply drive is happening now in Hanover. It will benefit elementary, middle and high school students.

Source: Pixabay
Source: Pixabay

There’s numerous places to donate throughout the county. We have a full list here.

Final Thought

“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily.” - Zig Ziglar

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.