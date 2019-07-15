News to Know for July 15: James Fields faces state murder sentence; missing boater found dead; heat index could reach 110 this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at everything you need to know to start your work week.
Get ready for some heat!
It’s going to be a hot week, but the worst of it won’t come until later in the week.
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days for what could be the hottest weather of the summer so far, with a heat index of up to 110 degrees
Temperatures will be in the 90s all week… with triple digits possible Saturday.
James Fields Second Sentencing
A man sentenced to life in prison on federal hate crime charges for slamming his car into anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia is set to be sentenced on state murder and wounding charges.
People who were hurt and the family of the woman killed, Heather Heyer, are expected to make victim impact statements during Monday’s hearing.
Police Search for Gunman
It happened in the 11300 block of Walton Lake Road, and the person responsible may have taken a bike from a nearby home while leaving the scene.
If you know anything – call 804-733-2773.
Missing Boater Found Dead
The search has ended for a Chesterfield man who went missing Saturday evening.
Police say Matthew Jackson, 42, jumped into the water to retrieve an object. His body was found Sunday morning.
Henrico House Fire
Flames could be spotted coming from a Henrico apartment building Sunday night. It started on the second story.
Luckily, everyone made it out safely.
Amazon Prime Day Deals and Steals
It’s now called “Prime Days,” and it’s strictly for Amazon Prime Members. Here’s what you can expect to find online today.
School Supply Drive
A school supply drive is happening now in Hanover. It will benefit elementary, middle and high school students.
There’s numerous places to donate throughout the county. We have a full list here.
Final Thought
“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing. That’s why we recommend it daily.” - Zig Ziglar
