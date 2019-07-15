New inflatable ninja obstacle course opens in Short Pump

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’ve all seen the hit TV show American Ninja Warrior, well Boomerang Air Sports in Short Pump is giving children a chance to become their own ninja warrior with their new inflatable obstacle courses.
“Were trying to bring in some new items at Boomerang that’s going to give our kids something to do - especially during the summer time,” said General Manager Ralph Daniel."
The Melt Down and The Little Warrior are the newest attractions the trampoline facility just unveiled.
Both attractions mimic NBC’s American Ninja Warrior but in a format that allows kids to participate.
“We do have monitors professionally watching and making sure that everything goes smoothly,” said Daniel.
The Meltdown course has two foam bars that spin around. One bar forces your to duck while the other forces you to jump.
The Little Ninja is a little different, that’s more of a true obstacle course.
“You and two of your friends compete," said Daniel. "As your running through there’s different elements you have to go up and down different walls to get to the back and then you have to climb up an inflatable rock wall then you end it with a slide at the end.”
While there are some restrictions at the facility, parents are allowed to jump in and have some fun to show their kid who the real ninja is in the household.
“There is a certain weight limit, we do recommend ages 12 and under and their accompanying adults, however, we could make an exception if you want to go threw and relive your childhood,” said Daniel.
