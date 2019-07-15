3 men wanted after armed robbery at pharmacy

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Three men are wanted after an armed robbery at a Powhatan pharmacy.
The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office said two men entered Powhatan Drug at 2105 Academy Road at 8:40 a.m. July 15, one of whom displayed a revolver.
The two men stole a large amount of prescription narcotics, tied an employee up with zip ties and fled West on Route 60 in a black SUV with a third man who was waiting in the parking lot.
No one was injured in the incident.
All three wanted men are described as black males. The sheriff’s office has not released additional descriptions or pictures of the men involved. A surveillance camera captured images of the SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.
